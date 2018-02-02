Ever Wondered Why Girl Scouts Still Sell Door-to-Door?

NBC 7's Consumer Bob shares how the sale of Girl Scout cookies is changing with the times. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

In a world of social media and internet connection, why are Girl Scouts still going door-to-door to sell cookies?

San Diego Girl Scout CEO Carol Dedrich said there's something lacking going online.

"Because they're not going to get all of the benefits of the online sale that they can get when they're going face-to-face," said Dedrich.

And what are those benefits? Things like money management, people skills, follow up and follow through, and customer service, according to Dedrich.

That's why the Girl Scouts are limiting how much girls can use the internet when selling cookies.

Eight-year-old Briony Bushan has sold 100 boxes of cookies so far this year. She says she started by going through her neighborhood.

"Do you want to buy some Girl Scout cookies? And most of them said yes," said Bushan. But Briony and her mom have also been reaching out to friends and family through Facebook.

The Girl Scouts say it is OK for girls to market their cookies online but it's not OK to sell them that way.

"They can practice their sale through that marketing venue of the internet but all purchases are either in person or they are through the Digital Cookie site," said Carol Dedrich.

The Digital Cookie is a website created by the Girl Scouts that does allow girls to take orders and payments for cookies. But is not to be used for selling cookies outside of friends or family.

Lindsay Hinkle's daughter Ella used a music video to promote her cookie sales. She posted it on YouTube and sent it to family.

The Girl Scouts want to restrict online marketing to scouts who are at least 13 years of age or older and have permission from their parents. Selling cookies through sites like eBay is discouraged by the Girl Scouts.

While cookie sales make up between 70 and 80 percent of the Girl Scout's budget, the San Diego CEO says the most important benefit is training the girls.

"It's not about reading something in a book," said Dedrich, "They're actually doing it."

They are walking down your street and standing outside the grocery store,