Girl Falls from Window in UC San Diego Off-Campus Housing

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital Tuesday after a fall from an apartment window.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to off-campus apartments near Lebon & Nobel drives just after 11 p.m.

The child suffered some bruising to the elbow, a campus official said.

UC San Diego police and San Diego police were called to the same location at 12:24 a.m. to investigate the incident.

Officers were seen measuring the distance from a window to the ground and moving a window screen.

The official said the child’s fall has been deemed accidental.



