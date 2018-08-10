Gilmore Girls fan Molly Larimer thought she on a normal tour of the Warner Bros. studio — until her boyfriend, Sebastian Wright, pulled her onto the same gazebo where Lorelai and Luke swapped their vows and asked her to marry him.
Wright managed to pull off the perfect proposal in fictional Stars Hollow after four years of dating with the help of a Warner Bros. studio manager, who had asked the San Diego couple to do an "improv scene" once the tour reached the gazebo, the couple told NBC News.
He may have had to do some fast talking to get his girlfriend on the gazebo but once he did, all pretenses were dropped and Larimer got the proposal of her dreams.