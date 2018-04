A geyser flooded the parking lot outside of a Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Center on Activity Road in Mira Mesa.

The geyser was flowing in the parking lot of the medical center but did not appear to be damaging any cars or buildings.

A broken hydrant caused the rush of water at approximately 7 a.m., according to fire officials.

It took crews about 20 minutes to find the shut off valve and control the flow of water.

No other information was available.