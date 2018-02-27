A geyser of water spewed into the air, hitting a power line in Santee after a car struck a fire hydrant Tuesday.

Despite being drenched in water, the power line does not appear to be affected, an SDG&E spokesperson said. As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were no reports of outages.

The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Carlton Oaks Drive and Carlton Hills Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). The Carlton Hills intersection was shut down due to the geyser.

No injuries have been reported, sheriff's officials said. It was not yet clear what led the vehicle to collide with the hydrant. Water could be seen exploding into the air.

Sheriff's officials asked the public to avoid the area for the next hour. The scene was cleared around 6 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, a separate geyser erupted in Ocean Beach shortly after noon. San Diego police said a driver struck a fire hydrant near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Narragansett Avenue.

No further information is currently available.