Get NBC 7 San Diego on Roku

NBC 7 is now available on Roku. Similar to the previously launched NBC 7 Apple TV app, our new Roku app lets you browse current news videos, get the most up-to-date forecast from First Alert 7 and watch our top stories on your TV whenever you want.

The app refreshes with new videos throughout the day, giving you access to the latest local story highlights, breaking news, weather and consumer investigative reporting from our award-winning journalists.

You can download the NBC 7 app from the Roku Channel Store and stream on-demand content on your Roku TV or a Roku streaming player for free.

Simply search for "NBC 7" in the Roku app using your remote and the on-screen keyboard.

For those looking to get their news in Spanish, the Telemundo 20 San Diego Roku app is also available in the Roku Channel Store.

We hope you enjoy our new app. Please rate it in the Channel Store and send us your feedback. Your comments will help us improve the app experience.