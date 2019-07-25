George Mitrovich, San Diego City Club President, Dies at 84

George Mitrovich's career has taken him to different shores, but the San Diego native talks to NBC 7's Gene Cubbison about the issues affecting his hometown. (Published Monday, June 29, 2015)

George Mitrovich, San Diego City Club President and long-time political activist, has died at 84.

Mitrovich considered himself a proud native son of the City of San Diego who constantly urged city leaders to do better.

“I have issues with San Diego but I love our town and I hope by the virtue of the things that I’ve done that I proved that,” Mitrovich once said.

Mitrovich was a press aide to Senator Robert F. Kennedy in his presidential campaign of 1968 and served on the staffs of Sen. Charles Goodell (R-New York) and Sen. Harold Hughes (D-Iowa).

George Mitrovich joins NBC 7's Gene Cubbison to render observations on observations about politics, government, civic issues and American life in general.

In 1975, he founded The City Club of San Diego as a non-partisan public forum. He wrote extensively for newspapers from the Los Angeles Times to the New York Times and blogged for the Huffington Post.

Educated in San Diego area public schools, Mitrovich attended college at Pasadena (Nazarene) College and, briefly, the School of Theology, Claremont, California.

In May of 2007, Mitrovich was awarded a Doctor of Human Letters Degree by his alma mater, Point Loma Nazarene University.

Mitrovich married La Verle Ann Sutherland of Spokane, Washington and had three children: Carolyn, Mark and Tim. Carolyn has a son, Matthew James Mitrovich, a graduate of University of California Santa Barbara, while Tim and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters, Jessica and Juliette.

“We need to be doing good things and right things and we need to be our brother’s keeper,” Mitrovich said in a June 2015 appearance on NBC 7’s “Politically Speaking.”