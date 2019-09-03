George Chamberlin, NBC 7's Money Matters Host, Dies at 73

George Chamberlin, former business reporter and long-time member of the NBC 7 family, passed away Sunday after a three-year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma, according to his family.

Chamberlin's duties as Money Advisor for NBC 7 allowed people to start their day with the latest financial news. For 30 years, he provided constant updates during the "NBC 7 News Today" program and followed that with reports during the "Today" show.

He also served as the Business Editor and host of "Money in the Morning" on KOGO Radio in San Diego, wrote two columns each week for the North County Times, a weekly financial commentary for the San Diego Daily Transcript and a national educational newsletter, "Investing for Rookies."

Chamberlin was a vice president with two major Wall Street firms for 15 years but he gave that up to return to his first love, broadcasting.

He fell in love with radio back in the 1960s and started out as a disc jockey. His first broadcasting job was working the graveyard shift at a Palm Springs radio station. However, it didn't take long for Chamberlin to work his way to San Diego, home to his family for more than four decades.

Both Chamberlin and his wife, Terry, were active in their community. They both served as president of the San Marcos Boys and Girls Club and several other organizations.

George has received many awards for his work in the community, but was proudest of three being the recipient of the Media Advocate of the Year award from the Small Business Administration.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Terry, their children, Tom and Sara, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mike.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in George's name to the San Marcos Boys’ and Girl’s Club, Friends of New Haven, Vista, or OASIS of San Diego.