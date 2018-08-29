Search Underway for Possible Suspect in Gaslamp Restaurant Fire

Police are searching for a person who may have been involved in starting a fire at a restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter early Wednesday.

The fire broke out shortly after the Blue Point Coastal Cuisine restaurant on Market Street and Fifth Avenue closed at about 2 a.m.

Smoke poured out of the mixed-use building, which is home to several apartments, and prompted a large response from firefighters.

The fire started in a storage room towards the back of the restaurant, San Diego Fire-Rescue investigators said.

San Diego police were searching for a possible suspect who was seen leaving the area after the fire started.

SDFD arson investigators were called to the scene the determine the cause of the fire.

Part of Market Street and Fifth Avenue were blocked off during the investigation.

No other information was available.

