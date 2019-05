Gas prices barely budged this week at the pump. Prices only went up a penny since Monday to Thursday's average of $4.09 a gallon for Regular in San Diego.

Wholesale prices from California refineries dropped 3 cents since Monday. The drop could lead to prices staying flat or falling slightly through the weekend.

The average price for regular is up 46 cents in the past 30 days.

Diesel prices have gone up 2 cents since Monday to an average of $4.07.