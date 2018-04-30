Construction on gas lines near two National City schools prompted the evacuation of hundreds of elementary school-aged kids Monday.

El Toyon School and Rancho de la Nacion Elementary school were evacuated Monday morning after people reported smelling gas fumes at the campuses located just west of Interstate 805 in National City.

The fumes were coming from the area of 4th Street and Palm Avenue, where San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews were bleeding a gas line.

The students evacuated the campuses and were taken to Wrigley's Shopping Center across the street from the schools and about a half-mile further from the bleeding gas line, National School District spokesperson Debra Hernandez said.

Both elementary schools canceled classes for the day and parents were allowed to pick up their students from the Wrigley's, Hernandez said.

SDG&E said there was no emergency due to the gas line bleed.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.