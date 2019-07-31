Gas Line Ruptured at Carmel Valley Condo Complex

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports with the latest information from the scene. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Residents of a Carmel Valley condo complex were sheltering in place Wednesday evening after a ruptured gas line was blowing natural gas into the air.

Firefighters and San Diego Gas and Electric were called to the complex at 12618 Carmel Country Road just before 10 p.m.

Authorities said a three-quarter-inch line was sheared below the shut-off valve and that an SDG&E crew was working to cap the leak. No evacuations were ordered.

Twelve units at the complex are without gas service, SDG&E said.

Firefighters say a car may have hit the line and ruptured it. No injuries or other damages have been reported.

No other information was available.

