Evacuation and shelter in place orders have been issued at a Chula Vista retirement center as firefighters assess a gas line rupture nearby.

The line ruptured near Fredericka Manor Retirement Community on the 100 block of 3rd Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Investigators have not confirmed if the break happened on community property or on the street in front of it.



Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD) officials said that gas was blowing into the air from the break.

A cause has not been determined, CVFD said.

San Diego Gas & Electric was en route to the scene.

No other information was available.

