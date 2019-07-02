Gas Leak Shuts Down Stretch of Mission Beach Boardwalk - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Verdict Reached in Navy SEAL Trial
logo_sd_2x

Gas Leak Shuts Down Stretch of Mission Beach Boardwalk

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Gas Leak Shuts Down Stretch of Mission Beach Boardwalk

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Part of the Mission Beach Boardwalk has been shut down to pedestrians as crews tend to a gas leak near Belmont Park.

    The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the leak started just after 4 p.m. at the Ocean Front Walk cul-de-sac north of the amusement park.

    A San Diego Gas and Electric crew was at the scene working to control the leak.

    Mission Beach's main lifeguard tower was evacuated, according to SDFD.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices