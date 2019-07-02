Gas Leak Shuts Down Stretch of Mission Beach Boardwalk

Part of the Mission Beach Boardwalk has been shut down to pedestrians as crews tend to a gas leak near Belmont Park.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the leak started just after 4 p.m. at the Ocean Front Walk cul-de-sac north of the amusement park.

A San Diego Gas and Electric crew was at the scene working to control the leak.

Mission Beach's main lifeguard tower was evacuated, according to SDFD.

No other information was available.

