Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in Mission Hills: SDFD

A gas leak prompted house evacuations in Mission Hills Friday morning, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The incident took place at Fort Stockston Drive and Hawk Street around 10:12 a.m, SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said. The neighborhood is just to the southwest of the UC San Diego Medical Center.

Some streets are currently blocked off in the area, according to SDFD. Those streets include W. Lewis Street, Montecito Way, Hawk Street, Fifth Street, Washington Street, Fort Stockton Drive, Goldfinch Street, Friars and Napa Street.

No other information was immediately available.

