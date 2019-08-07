Gas Line Break Causes Evacuations of Homes, Day Care in North Park

A construction crew struck a gas line in North Park Wednesday, causing a leak, officials said.

The gas leak was reported just after 2:20 p.m. along the 4200 block of Utah Street near Howard Avenue. The area is south of El Cajon Boulevard, near North Park Community Park.

Several emergency agencies are currently at the scene, including police, firefighters and San Diego Gas & Electric. Several homes and a daycare were evacuated, according to officials.

No other information was available.

