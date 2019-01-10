Gas Leak Forces Evacuation of Apartments, Houses Near SDSU

Construction crews struck a natural gas main Thursday near San Diego State University and forced the evacuation of a nearby apartment complex and houses.

The leak started around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Montezuma Road and Campanile Drive after construction crews truck the service gas line, San Diego Gas and Electric spokesman Wes Jones said.

A nearby apartment complex and three houses evacuated for safety reasons, he said.

A nearby church, preschool and elementary school were told to shelter in place, Jones said.

SDSU was not affected by leak as students were still on winter break, university spokeswoman Cory Marshall said. The new semester starts at the end of January.

The leak was sealed off around 1 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.