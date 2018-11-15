Gas Leak Forces 2 Escondido Businesses to Evacuate - NBC 7 San Diego
Gas Leak Forces 2 Escondido Businesses to Evacuate

Leak was caused a break in the line and SDG&E was working on repairing the line

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 2 hours ago

    A natural gas leak Thursday morning in Escondido forced two businesses to evacuate and rerouted traffic to a local hospital, police said.

    The leak was discovered around 10 a.m. in the 2400 block of Auto Parkway and Citracado Parkway near Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Escondido Fire Department spokesman Jeff Murdock said.

    The leak was caused by a gas line break and San Diego Gas and Electric crews were working on repairing the break, he said.

    Crews were able to stop the leak about an hour after the break, he said.

    Traffic was rerouted around the area while gas was actively flowing from the break but one lane of traffic has been reopened he said.

    Two nearby businesses were evacuated and traffic to Palomar Medical Center Escondido was rerouted, Escondido police Sgt. Mike Graesser said.

    Repairs are estimated to last around four years, Murdock said.

