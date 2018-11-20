Man Accused in East Village Sex Assault Heads to Court - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Accused in East Village Sex Assault Heads to Court

Gary Cushinberry, 51, is accused of grabbing and raping a woman on Nov. 5 in the East Village

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    SDPD

    A man accused of grabbing a woman as she walked to her car in downtown’s East Village, pulling her into some bushes to sexually assault her, will appear in court Tuesday.

    Gary Cushinberry, 51, allegedly attacked the victim – a 26-year-old woman – on Nov. 5 along 13th street, near the San Diego Central Library.

    San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Lt. Jason Weeden said Cushinberry grabbed the victim from behind before pulling her into some bushes.

    Police publicly released a composite sketch of the suspect shortly after the crime and, through tips and leads, investigators identified Cushinberry as the alleged attacker.

    He was arrested on Nov. 16 about five blocks from where the alleged sex assault took place.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices