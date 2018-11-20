Man Accused in East Village Sex Assault Heads to Court

A man accused of grabbing a woman as she walked to her car in downtown’s East Village, pulling her into some bushes to sexually assault her, will appear in court Tuesday.

Gary Cushinberry, 51, allegedly attacked the victim – a 26-year-old woman – on Nov. 5 along 13th street, near the San Diego Central Library.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Lt. Jason Weeden said Cushinberry grabbed the victim from behind before pulling her into some bushes.

Police publicly released a composite sketch of the suspect shortly after the crime and, through tips and leads, investigators identified Cushinberry as the alleged attacker.

He was arrested on Nov. 16 about five blocks from where the alleged sex assault took place.