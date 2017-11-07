Garden of Honor Dedicated to Fallen Marine Sgt. Rafael Peralta - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

San Diego Military News

Covering those who serve and live in our city

Garden of Honor Dedicated to Fallen Marine Sgt. Rafael Peralta

The new Sgt. Rafael Peralta Garden of Honor is made of bricks engraved with the names of local veterans

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Garden of Honor Dedicated to Fallen Marine Sgt. Rafael Peralta
    Southwestern College
    Jonathan White, the coordinator of the Southwestern College Veterans' Resource Center places bricks on the Wall of Honor.

    Southwestern College dedicated a new walkway and a flag garden after the fallen Marine and Navy Cross recipient Sgt. Rafael Peralta and in honor of San Diego veterans.

    Bricks engraved with the names of local veterans were placed outside of the college's Veterans' Resource Center in Chula Vista Tuesday. 

    The garden is named after Peralta, a San Diego native and U.S. military service member killed in Iraq on Nov. 15, 2004. According to the Navy Cross citation, the 25-year-old Peralta pulled a grenade to his body and saved his fellow Marines.

    Student veterans are responsible for attending to the brick walkway and flag garden.

    Fallen Marine Honored With Navy Cross

    [DGO] Fallen Marine Honored With Navy Cross
    NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports on the ceremony at Camp Pendleton for fallen Marine Sgt. Rafael Peralta.
    (Published Monday, June 8, 2015)

    Peralta's family was on hand while the Wall of Honor bricks were installed by Jonathan White, the coordinator of Southwestern College Veterans' Resource Center.

    Every morning, student veterans set up the American flag along with the POW flag and ones for various branches of the military in the garden, according to the college.

    A few years ago, the U.S. Navy named a guided-missile destroyer after Peralta.

    Peralta graduated from San Diego's Morse High School in 1997 and trained at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego in 2000. He is buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices