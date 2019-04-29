Garcia Starts for Tatis, Padres Drop Opener in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: Pitcher Mike Soroka #40 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the third inning during the game against the San Diego Padres at SunTrust Park on April 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Two errors, and the two runs that resulted, was all it took for the Braves to beat the Padres in Monday's series opener.

In the third inning Atlanta's starting pitcher Mike Soroka laid down a bunt that should have resulted in a simple force out. Instead, Eric Hosmer's throw got past Greg Garcia and into the outfield. Matters got worse when Manuel Margot whiffed on the ball in center field. The errors - charged to Hosmer and Margot - allowed a run to score.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies compounded the trouble with a RBI single to make it a 2-1 game.

Albies homered in the fifth inning, capping the scoring in the 3-1 San Diego loss.

Albies' homer was the only earned run allowed by Padres' starter Nick Margevicius. The rookie went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks, with three strikeouts.

Garcia started at shortstop and hit leadoff in place of Fernando Tatis Jr., who was out of the lineup after suffering a hamstring injury Sunday. The team did not place Tatis on the Injured List Monday. Manager Andy Green said they are continuing to evaluate him, adding that Tatis did some moving around prior to the game.

It was another rough outing at the plate for the Padres, who managed just one run on five hits. Margot was responsible for two of those hits. Garcia started the game with a single, before scoring on a fielders choice.