Sketches from the first day of opening statements and testimony in the court-martial of US Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher.

What to Know Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward Gallagher is accused of premeditated murder after a stabbing in Mosul, Iraq in May 2017

Gallagher has served 19 years in the US Navy and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal twice

Prosecutors have said Gallagher tried to bribe fellow SEALs not to talk about the incident to NCIS investigators

Photos displayed at a military court martial show a decorated Navy SEAL holding up the head of a dead Islamic State fighter by the hair while clenching a knife in his other hand.

A jury hearing testimony Wednesday will have to decide if it was a snapshot in poor taste of an enemy who died of battle wounds or a trophy shot of a war prisoner killed under his care.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Defense lawyers say Gallagher did nothing more than provide medical care to the militant wounded in an air strike. They say Gallagher's fellow SEALS made up the allegations.

Three SEALs are expected to testify Wednesday.

Local reporters were able to sit in on the testimony but were not permitted to use phones, computers or cameras to take notes or record the proceedings.