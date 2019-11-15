Fundraiser Started for Church’s Chicken Victim in Hospital

Friends and family are rallying together to raise money for the family of Mario Rojas, one of three victims involved in a shooting at a Church’s Chicken in Otay Mesa.

A friend of Rojas’ daughter started a GoFundMe page to help Rojas and his family with Mario’s medical expenses.

Marcia Rubio is the organizer of the fundraiser, according to the GoFundMe page. The GoFundMe page said Rojas was shot in the stomach and in the arm and has had multiple surgeries.

“We hope to ease one of Mario’s worries at this time and allow him to heal without the stress of finances,” the page said.

The fundraiser’s goal is $10,000 and as of Friday evening has over $1,000 in donations.

Mario Rojas, Humberto Ruiz and Maribel Ibañez were all victims in the shooting at Church’s Chicken on Nov. 6. Ibañez was killed in the shooting. Rojas and Ruiz were severely injured. Ibañez was a newlywed and had been working at the Church’s Chicken on Del Sol Boulevard for several years as a shift leader, according to her sister, Gabriela Merino.

A gunman walked into the restaurant and fired several rounds at employees from across the counter. Investigators said the shooting was the culmination of an argument between the suspect and employees over a counterfeit bill.

Church’s Chicken in Otay Mesa re-opened a week after the shooting while the San Diego Police Department continues to look for the shooter.

The San Diego Police Department said they have not yet located a suspected shooter, described as a black man with a thin build in his 30s, who was about 6 feet tall and wearing a light blue sweater, red sunglasses and a Chargers beanie at the time of the shooting. Police say the suspect drove a blue sedan away from the scene.

The restaurant is roughly 10 minutes away from the border. Police said they cannot confirm if the suspect fled to Mexico, but said investigators will look at surveillance footage from the nearby San Ysidro and Otay Mesa international ports of entry.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Victim Services Division said those affected by the shooting should contact the department for any medical and emotional needs.

Victims may receive services and resources by calling the Victim Services Division at (619) 531-4041. The department is supported by the State of California’s Victim Compensation Board.