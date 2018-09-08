Fundraiser Held to Help West Fire Victims

The West Fire in Alpine destroyed 34 homes and a fundraiser Saturday helped out those who lost almost everything.

During an afternoon of music, face painting and pony rides, Brenda Estrada is experiencing a lot of different emotions.

"We feel so grateful and blessed," Estrada said.

Estrada's home burned down during the West Fire in July.

"This is one of those things where you think, this is not happening,” she said. “This is what you hear about, it doesn't happen to you, but it did happen."

When the fire started, Estrada wasn't home. Her parents were, along with her two children. She said they barely got out in time.

"They just kind of took off running when the fire started," Estrada said. "The house was already on fire, so they just ran out and started running down the street with the kids. The police picked them up."

Since the fire, Estrada and her family have found a place to live and will start rebuilding soon. She said strangers volunteering and donating have become family. And, they've helped her remember what's important.

"It was a house that burned, not our home,” Estrada said. “Our home is in our heart and who shares it with us, so we still have that."

If you would like to help out, you can drop off donations at the “Fire Victims Supply Post” behind Shadow Mountain Church, 3520 Alpine Blvd. in Alpine.