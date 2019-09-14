Fundraiser Held for Teen Who Died After Jumping Off Sunset Cliffs

Community members gathered Saturday morning to raise funds for the family of a Sweetwater Union High School student who died after jumping off a cliff on Wednesday.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. dozens of cars lined up at a church’s parking lot in National City to get their car washed by friends and family of Anthony Womack.

The 15-year-old jumped into the water from a 20-foot cliff near Pappy’s Point in Sunset Cliffs, but he didn’t know how to swim, family said.

Womack was pulled from the water after lifeguards searched on a boat and watercrafts for almost an hour near Pappy's Point, officials said.

Womack was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center. Sweetwater Union High School later sent a letter to the school community confirming the teen had died.

Diego Style Car Club in San Diego helped put this fundraiser together within three days.

“The community itself is trying to pull together and rally behind the family and help out in any way we can,” said Robert Llamas, organizer of fundraiser.

By noon, there was a line of cars leading out to the street.

“I hope the family can see how much we loved him and how much we care for him,” said Lidia Huerta, friend of the family.

Friends of Womack who attended the fundraiser are trying their best to keep a brave face on.

“I just cry, hug it out, hang with all my friends right now," said Womack's friend Joseph Romero. “I’m going to miss his smile popping out of anywhere.”

On Friday, a vigil was held at Sunset cliffs where lit candles, balloons and flowers now make up a shoreline shrine.

Candle Light Vigil for Teen Who Died at Sunset Cliffs

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from Sunset Cliffs. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

Among the Vigil participants were classmates and family. Womack’s mother Fatima was there but wished not to be recorded.

“You don't know what is at the bottom of that ocean that could really drag you down unfortunately, we found out the hard way that it is stronger than a 15-year-old's legs," said Womack's Uncle, Garney Crews.

Crews said Womack wasn't the first and won't be the last to make this leap.

"From the time he jumped I'm sure they were thinking this was going to be fun,” Crews said.

The family has set a GoFundMe page.