Full Rail Closures Planned For Next Two Weekends

There will be two full rail closures along the rail line from Oceanside to San Diego during the next two weekends to allow for significant construction.

The first rail closure is scheduled for this weekend, starting just after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 19, and re-opening at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

The second is planned for just after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 26, through early morning on Monday, Oct. 28.

During these closures, all rail service between Oceanside and Downtown San Diego will be halted. Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to restart in time for the morning commute on both Mondays. Riders are encouraged to allow for more travel time as service could be delayed.

The closures will affect four rail services: North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

The construction causing these closures includes extensive improvements on the tracks themselves, bridge replacements, new platforms, pedestrian undercrossings, and other safety and operational enhancements. According to SANDAG, they are working on nearly $1 billion in improvements along the 60-mile San Diego segment of the LOSSAN corridor.

During these two weekend closures, the following specific projects will be carried out:

In Carlsbad, crews will continue to work on the pedestrian undercrossing as part of the Poinsettia Station Improvements Project.

In San Diego, ongoing construction is planned throughout the Mid-Coast corridor as part of the Mid-Coast Corridor Trolley project.

At the San Diego River Bridge near Friars Road, crews will be working on ongoing bridge construction activities as part of the San Diego River Bridge Project, expected to be complete in late 2020.

In Del Mar, crew will perform soil testing as part of the San Dieguito Double Track project.

Throughout construction, residents and businesses nearby can expect intermittent noise and lights.

Riders can visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.