Motorists may want to plan an alternate route through the La Jolla/University City area while Interstate 5 is closed for overnight construction this week.

The planned closures are part of the $2.17 billion Mid-Coast Trolley construction project that will extend a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley line another 10.9 miles from the University City area to Old Town.

All lanes of southbound I-5, from the I-805 split to La Jolla Village Drive, will be closed from 9:30 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday.

Motorists will be rerouted along southbound I-805 to westbound state Route 52, where they will rejoin I-5.

During this same time, two northbound lanes of I-5, from La Jolla Village Drive to Genessee Avenue, will also be closed.

Crews will pour concrete to build a bridge deck for the trolley overpass at Voigt Drive during the closures.

Construction on the Mid-Coast Trolley Project began in 2016 and in late-March reached a milestone with half of the project completed. Full completion is expected in late 2021.

The blue line extention will add nine stops, linking communities to University City, Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego and University Town Center.

A large chunk of the funding for this project came from TransNet, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters. TransNet will also provide operating funds for the Mid-Coast Trolley through 2048.

Construction on the Mid-Coast Trolley Project has led to some large-scale road closures in the University City area. Earlier this month, the work shut down Nobel Drive west of Interstate 5 in La Jolla for a weekend.