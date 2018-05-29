Fuel Break Helps Protect North County Homes From Wildfires

A rural area in the North County is one of many at elevated risk for wildfires. NBC 7's May Tjoa shares how firefighters are helping the community protect their homes. (Published 2 hours ago)

A North County community at elevated risk for wildfires was able to create a protection space around homes with the help of a grant, and Cal Fire is urging other community fire groups to do the same.

Cal Fire says community fire groups should apply for the Fire Prevention Grant Program before it expires on June 6.

The grant program "provides assistance for three things -- hazardous fuel reduction, fire planning and fire prevention education," said Eric Just, Division Chief at Cal Fire.

The Deer Spring Fire Safe Council took advantage of a similar grant and began working with Cal Fire/Deer Springs Fire Protection District in 2008.

With the aid of the grant, fire crews were able to create what's now a 2.5-mile fuel break along the Moosa Canyon rim in San Diego's North County, extending what is called a "defensible space" for homes.

"This canyon has not burned since 1969, and it's loaded with dead dying invasive fuels," said Craig Cook, president of the Deer Spring Fire Safe Council.

Crews removed dead brush and flammable vegetation, while the council coordinated with Cal Fire to identify the most strategic points for a fuel break.

"We haven't necessarily clear cut all the vegetation. What we've done is we've modified it," said Nick Brown, Fire Chief at Cal Fire/Deer Springs Fire Protection District. "We've removed all the dead dying brush and flammable vegetation."

Brown said numerous communities in urban areas within San Diego County face the same challenge as rural communities, where pockets of vegetation close to housing developments can easily ignite.

"You have a lot of these roads, where it's one way in, one way out," explained Brown. "(Fuel breaks) allow the first responders to gain access into the structures and into the area where we're trying to put the fire out, but also allows the residents to get out."

A fuel break also protects open spaces, where fires can spread more rapidly.

"A lot of our wildland fires start from either vehicle fires or house fires that extend into the vegetation," Just said.

Firefighters said it's crucial for local fire safe councils to partner with the fire agency in their community.

"If it wasn't for the cooperation of the residents, [the 2.5-mile fuel break] wouldn't have been possible," said Brown.

Once a fuel break is established, it needs to be maintained.

"Once they do the heavy lifting and take the big material out, homeowners need to go back and treat every year to make sure it doesn't grow back," explained Cook. "Otherwise, within three to four years, you're going to have the same problem."

Officials with Cal Fire stressed any wildfire is dangerous, and fuel breaks help in windy conditions.

"Having these fuel breaks will provide significantly more defensibility to those homes and provides tactical options for firefighters," explained Just.

"People need to pay attention to defensible space. And do it now," urged Cook. "Don't wait until you smell smoke. When you smell smoke, it's too late."

Additional information on how to safeguard your family and property ahead of a wildfire can be found here.