Well, it finally happened: winter in San Diego County.

Locals awakened Tuesday to a chilly February morning that brought frost and even some light snow to parts of the county. In many areas, the temperatures dipped to the 30s.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Diego, a frost advisory was in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory would be in place again from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday, when the coldest locations in the county are forecasted to see temperatures in the mid-20s.

The NWS said there would be several hours of the cold temperatures causing near or below freezing conditions.

Here’s a look at some of that winter weather that whipped San Diego County – a rare occurrence for America’s Finest City.