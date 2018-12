A frost advisory was in effect for parts of San Diego County as temperatures were expected to dip to their lowest point of the week Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the frost advisory for residents of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures were expected to dip between 28 and 35 degrees on Friday and Saturday nights.

Pets and sensitive plants will need protection from the cold, the NWS advises.