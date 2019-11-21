Front Street Will Close for 15-Months For Reconstruction

A busy street in downtown San Diego will be closed for more than a year. Traffic will be blocked at Front Street, between Broadway and F street, while the underpass at the Schwartz Federal Office Building is re-constructed.

The re-construction is needed to improve the safety of the building, according to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Andra Higgs, a representative with GSA Public Building Services, said once construction begins, all vehicle lanes of Front Street between E and F St. will be closed.

One lane of traffic between Broadway and E St. will remain open for access to underground parking at 101 Broadway and for Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) buses to turn left on E St.

The pedestrian walkways in the underpass will be closed for the project’s duration. Drivers will not be able to park at E St.

This is what the outcome of the re-construction is expected to look

Photo credit: GSA Public Building Services

Some people who work and live in the area told NBC 7, they’re expecting more traffic, but are hoping things can run smoothly.

“One way or another, we’ll manage. You learn to do different things at different times, and you have to adjust,” said J.B Bergeron a stylist at Meridian Salon in downtown.

But other people think it might affect their commute, especially if they are used to driving through Front St.

“I’m more worried about my clients. Its inconvenient and once you get used to driving a certain way, it could be hard,” said Danika Candearia, manager of Meridian Salon in downtown. “It’s getting crazier and crazier and harder and harder for our clients to find parking and to get here on time, so this is definitely going to affect us a lot.”

Construction is set to start in January 2020 and is expected to be finished by 2021.