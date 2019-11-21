From Seed to Sale: Behind the scenes at Tradecraft Farms

NBC 7 followed the entire process from seed-to-sale from Tradecraft Farms, a marijuana dispensary located in Vista.

Tradecraft Farms is one of two medical marijuana dispensaries legally opened in Vista, which still does not allow for recreational sales.

The company is unique in that it controls the entire production process from manufacturing to distribution to sale.

It all starts at the heart of the Los Angeles warehouse district, where there are fields of green.

Row after row of small marijuana plants in several rooms carve out of a large warehouse. They are tended by two tour marine-turned-cannabis farmer, Jose Garay.

“I got started in cannabis because my dad got sick with cancer. It really helped him. He actually got relief and was able to sleep,” Garay said.

Garay is Tradecraft Farms' grow manager. He nurses the plants from seed to maturity.

The genetics of the plants are what Garay finds fascinating.

“If you can find your own strain, then you can control your own market,” Garay said.

Tradecraft Farms manufactures 15 strains. Light, water, and temperature are controlled to mimic the seasons. Tradecraft’s electric bill comes out to be $10,000 a month.

Tradecraft's science comes from commercial agriculture techniques used in a critical controlled environment, Sean Curtis cultivation manager said.

Each plant can produce between $300 to $500 worth of product. The whole process from seed to harvest takes about three and a half months.

"We are connoisseurs, so we look for the good stuff," Curtis said.

Prop 64 legalized recreational marijuana in California, but it came with seed-to-sale restrictions.

So, every plant, flower, and leaf used in manufacturing, even the waste, must be weighed and documented.

The state hired METRC to track and trace commercial cannabis activity in California, so businesses like Tradecraft are subject to random spot inspections. Cameras are constantly recording at all Tradecraft properties.

Growers tell NBC 7 at any time; the state can require them to hand over those recordings.

Customer Leah Moellman suffers from chronic pain. She bought from unlicensed shops in the past, so, for her, state oversight tracking it seed-to-sale adds some level of confidence in the product.

"At least you know you are getting your products from a reputable dealer or farm and that you're not getting some weird stuff,” Moellman said.

Tradecraft Farms has made the history books as one of the first legal dispensaries in North County. Flora Verde is the other medical marijuana dispensary open for business in Vista.

Voters approved Measure Z, which allows up to 11 dispensaries to operate in the community.

Market researchers say California represents the world's largest legal marijuana market. That market is expected to grow 23%, up to $3.1 billion this year.