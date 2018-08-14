Friends of Man Run Over In Front of Hillcrest Garage Gather for Vigil

The vigil was held at the parking lot entrance where the 27-year-old man was killed. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports from Hillcrest.

Friends and family of a man who was run over by a car and killed in the entrance of a Hillcrest parking garage last week left flowers and candles at the site Tuesday evening.

Police said Daniel Arreola, 27, was sleeping near the entrance to the garage of an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue and Vermont Street Friday at around 4 a.m. when he was struck by a car driven by a 54-year-old woman.

He was crushed by the car and became pinned underneath it, SDPD said. He was declared dead at the scene.

As loved ones paid tribute Tuesday, they wondered what happened to Arreola before the crash and how he ended up lying on the sidewalk with no phone or wallet.

Less than two hours before his death, Arreola posted a picture on social media. What happened in between still isn't clear.

"Between 2 o'clock and 4:15, we need to know what happened and how he ended up here," a loved one said.



A maintenance worker with the apartment complex told NBC 7 he saw surveillance video of the whole thing.

"He was dragged under the car into the garage," Said Robert Nicol. "It happened very quickly and I don't think he felt any pain."

On Friday morning a biohazard team was cleaning up the scene.

The woman told police she did not see Arreola lying in the street at the time of the crash.

"She has to live with that," said Nicol. "I don't know what she's been through in her life but I feel bad for her."

"I feel bad for her because she is going to have to live with this for the rest of her life," he said.

SDPD traffic division was investigating the crash and the entrance was expected to be closed to traffic for several hours.

"I'm not surprised at all that this happened here," said Ronnie Childers, a neighbor. "It's hard to see. It's very dimly lit here."

Ponce added that although the speed limit on the street is 10 mph, he sometimes sees cars rushing through going speeds up to 50 mph.

"They need speed bumps on this street," said Ponce. "You don't think about it until something like this happens."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Arreola's family.

A previous version of this article erroneously suggested the victim was homeless. He was not.

