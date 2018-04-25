Friends, Family Gather to Mourn Teen Shot to Death in Mountain View

NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports from a vigil in honor of a young man who was shot to death just days before his 18th birthday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Friends and family gathered in Mountain View Tuesday to remember a teenager who was shot to death just days before his 18th birthday.

Police say Fernando Rosas was shot in the upper body Monday night in Mountain View. Friends drove him to a hospital in Coronado, but he died in the parking lot before doctors could attempt to save his life.

More than a hundred people showed up to the scene of the shooting on Olivewood Terrace Tuesday to mourn and pray.

“He will never be forgotten,” one friend said. “I’ll always remember him.”

The crowd continued to grow throughout the evening and into the night, as did the roadside vigil of candles, balloons, hand-written messages and other mementos.

Fernando’s stepfather addressed the crowd of people touched by his stepson and offered

“We're here today with this big group of family and friends lighting up his spirit,” he said.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.