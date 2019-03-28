This may take the cake as the sweetest news of the day: a group of San Diego’s top-notch chefs will whip up treats this weekend for a special bake sale in Little Italy in support of local charities.

The 2019 Chef-Driven Bake Sale – hosted by the San Diego-based nonprofit, Friendly Feast – goes down this Sunday inside the gallery space at Herb & Eatery on Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy. There, a batch of local chefs will sell their creations, hoping to raise money for Friendly Feast and Monarch School, a school in Barrio Logan with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness in the community through education.

But the goodies up for sale aren’t your run-of-the-mill pastries.

Organizers of the pastry party say the high-end goodies are created by a dozen San Diego chefs from hotspots like Puesto, Trust, Herb & Wood and The Wild Thyme Company. The creations run the gamut from sweet to savory, and cost $5 a pop.

The menu includes items like Chicken & Waffles Cupcakes, Spiced Pecan & Chocolate Tarts, Huckleberry Almond Croissants, and gourmet doughnuts.

Here’s the lineup of participating chefs:

Adrian Mendoza (Herb & Wood)

Crystal White (Wayfarer Bread)

Jamie Decena (Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop)

Erik Aronow (Puesto)

Jeremy Harville (Trust)

Vicky Sorrisio Scully (The Wild Thyme Company)

Elizabeth Olson (Ironside)

Faye Rodriguez (Faye’s Desserts)

Ginger Niles (The Med at La Valencia)

Marco Maestoso (Maestoso)

Jose Alonzo (Nine-Ten Restaurant & Bar)

Gan Suebsarakham (Pop Pie Co.)

As of Thursday morning, VIP tickets to the Bake Sale were sold out, but some $10 general admission tickets were still available, as well as some kids tickets for little ones age 12 and under. While perusing the pastries, adult guests can also enjoy a glass of wine grape nectar donated by Domaine Santé.

The Chef-Driven Bake Sale begins at 11 a.m. and will likely run until about 1 p.m. – until every treat has been claimed.

The Friendly Feast, founded in San Diego in 2017, is a nonprofit organization that produces local culinary events aimed at bringing the community together – in delicious ways – to raise funds for local charities. The events typically feature chefs, farmers, and food producers – anyone who has a hand in elevating San Diego’s scrumptious scene. To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.