NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on a coming a winter storm that is approaching San Diego. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

Rain touched down in parts of San Diego County Friday as a cold front moved ashore.

The cold front was producing little precipitation at 4 p.m. Friday but was expected to pick up by 6 p.m. as clouds increase through the evening, NBC 7 Weather Anchor Llarisa Abreau said.

Video footage sent to NBC 7 from Point Loma late Thursday afternoon showed raindrops falling and the ground saturated. The Mission Valley area began to see sprinkles at about 4 p.m. but had not yet impacted the area.

The cold front increased surf at the beaches and was expected to bring gusty winds.





A high surf advisory and a winter weather advisory were issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County.

“While we do have a chance of showers, mainly this afternoon and evening, the winds will be kicking up as well,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.

The storm began as morning fog that gave way to cool temperatures, breezy conditions and a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers, Kodesh forecasted.

Pine Valley may see snow levels in the late afternoon and evening with slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute.

One to two inches of snow may fall above 4,500 feet with the potential for four inches above 6,000 feet.

Along the coast, a high surf advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday with strong rip currents, large breaking waves and minor coastal flooding expected especially during high tides.