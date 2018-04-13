Friars the 13th? Lamet Out With Tommy John, Perdomo Suspended

It really is Friday the 13th for the San Diego Padres, or should we say Friars the 13th.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the Padres announced its No. 2 starter Dinelson Lamet would be out with a season-ending Tommy John surgery. Then, came the news the league is suspending starter Luis Perdomo for five games for his role in the brawl in the Padres' 6-4 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Lamet injured his elbow in the second inning of the Cactus League finale on March 25. He left the game after complaining of pain in his pitching elbow. The Padres had feared the worse but the next day, the team said Lamet's injury was a flexor sprain.

Lamet was expected to miss the season's first month. Well, now it looks like he will miss the entire season. An MRI exam revealed there was damage to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his pitching elbow.

"We thought it was muscular at first for a day or two by the time our doctors examine him here, we thought it might be a little bit more, so disappointing to say the least," Padres manager Andy Green said.

The 25-year-old righty had wanted to try to do rehabilitation for the injured elbow but the team announced Friday that he would undergo Tommy John surgery.

"It's most disappointing really for him," Padres general manager A.J. Preller told MLB.com. "He had a really nice rookie year last year and looked like he was on the verge of taking some steps forward."

There were high expectations for Lamet. He was 7-8 with a 4.57 ERA in his rookie season.

"It’s not something that is good to go through," Lamet said through an interpreter. "But sooner or later in this career, in this game in this game, it’s something you might have to deal with. You never expect it, you never wanted it to happen but you know it’s a reality."

After the Lamet news hit, there was more bad news for the Friars. Four Padres were disciplined for their involvement in the bench-clearing brawl in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday afternoon in the Padres-Rockies game in Denver.

"It was what it was. I know Major League Baseball tries to sort through a lot of things when they make those decisions," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I’m glad we’re not losing a lot of guys. We didn’t appeal so we accepted it quickly and we’ll move on."

Perdomo was given a five-game suspension, effective immediately, for intentionally hitting Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and fighting. Padres reliever Buddy Bauman, who was already optioned to Tripple-A El Paso, received a one-game suspension. His suspension will be effective when he returns to the majors.

"The one that gets us immediately is Perdomo," Green said. "We’ll have to reconfigure the rotation — probably insert somebody in there to fill in for his start."

Arenado was given a five-game suspension for charging the mound and fighting, and Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was suspended for four games. All four also received undisclosed fines.

Padres catcher A.J. Ellis and infielder Freddy Galvis were also fined for their involvement in the melee.