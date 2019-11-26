San Diego city leaders marked a major milestone in its infrastructure upgrades Tuesday with the re-opening of a roadway that was two years in the making.

Construction crews have been re-working the interchange between State Route 163 and Friars Road since 2017, and on Tuesday, the new and improved roadway was unveiled.

Friars Road and its overcrossing was widened to four lanes.

Crews added a southbound lane on Frazee Road between Murray Canyon Road and Friars Road and a second left turn lane on eastbound Friars Road to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Friars Road Closed This Weekend for Construction

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews tells drivers they may want to plan around the major closure where SR-163 meets Friars Road. (Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019)

New bike lanes, sidewalks, and traffic signals were also added into the area.

In late October, Friars Road was closed for crews to work on this project.

The construction was part of Phase 1 of the SR-163/Friars Road Interchange Project, according to Caltrans.

In total, the phase costs $40 million and is funded by the City of San Diego.