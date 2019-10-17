Friars Road Closed This Weekend for Construction

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews tells drivers they may want to plan around the major closure where SR-163 meets Friars Road.

Friars Road will be closed in both directions where it passes over State Route 163 from Saturday Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 22 at 5 a.m.

The closure comes as crews continue a project to add lanes to the on and off-ramps of the highway.

Keep the following detours in mind:

Northbound SR-163 commuters trying to get off on westbound Friars Road will have to exit at Genesee Avenue and get back on SR-163 headed south. From there you’ll be able to take the Friars Road exit and head westbound only. If you’re on SR-163 and want to get off on eastbound Friars Road, you’ll have to get on eastbound Interstate 8 and take the Texas Street-Qualcomm Way exit, then hop on Friars Road.