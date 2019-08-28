I-8 Shooting Was Act of Road Rage, Victims' Family Says

A La Mesa couple shot and injured while traveling along Interstate 8 in the East County Monday were the victims of road rage, family members told NBC 7.

The woman was shot once in the mid-section of her body and twice in the legs, relatives said.

The victim's brother-in-law said the incident was more like road rage.

The couple was driving at a normal speed for the highway when a car behind them started to flash the high beams at them.

Drivers React to Frightening Freeway Shooting on I-8

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda spoke to a driver who often takes the same stretch of freeway where a car was shot Monday night. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019)

When the suspect's vehicle pulled up alongside the couple, the victim's brother-in-law said the driver motioned to the victims as if he was going to shoot at them.

At least seven bullets struck the passenger door of the couple's Nissan Sentra when the shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. on eastbound I-8 near SR-125.

The woman's husband who was driving suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, according to relatives.

The couple exited the freeway and pulled over at a 76 gas station about two miles away. The Heartland Fire & Rescue Department responded and transported the victims to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

CHP officers shut down eastbound I-8 between Spring Street and State Route 125 and found multiple shell casings along the freeway, officials said.

The suspect vehicle may be a light-colored, newer car or SUV according to the victims.

Police Continue Search for Suspect in I-8 Shooting

Two people were shot at while driving on Interstate 8 near El Cajon Boulevard. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019)

In a text message, the woman’s sister wrote she hopes authorities catch the suspect because he could do it again and kill someone.

Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol at their non-emergency number (800) TELL-CHP or (800) 835-5247.

