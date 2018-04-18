Freedom Concert Takes Flight With Gin Blossoms

For someone like myself who went through their awkward teenage years in the mid- to late-'90s, the alt-rock band Gin Blossoms are a beloved household name.

Some of their biggest hits -- like "Found Out About You," "Hey Jealousy," and "Follow You Down" -- were all inescapable in pop culture during their time and remain, to this day, just a few of the finest examples of melodic pop-rock songwriting ever recorded (I'm kind of a big fan if you hadn't noticed).

So when news broke that the band was coming to town, I was ecstatic. But when that news was accompanied by where they would be performing (and why), it was an even bigger deal.

Thanks to Live Nation (a SoundDiego sponsor btw), Gin Blossoms are set to headline the Freedom Concert on Saturday, May 26, on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum (910 North Harbor Drive)!

For the unfamiliar, the concert (which hosted Lifehouse last year) is a huge benefit for military-centered, nonprofit organizations. This year's beneficiaries include Support the Enlisted Project (STEP), Armed Services YMCA San Diego, and San Diego Military Outreach Ministries (SDMOM) -- all of which focus on improving the lives of service members and their families.

“The Live Nation San Diego team is once again proud to be partnering with the USS Midway Museum producing this year’s Freedom Concert event,” said Candace Mandracia, president of Live Nation San Diego, in a recent press release. “Putting on this concert to support our military, nonprofit organizations, the troops, and their families in such a unique and historic environment is something we are thrilled to be a part of!”

Is there a better way to support our troops and their families than by rocking out to Gin Blossoms, reliving those ol' glory days, and watching the sun set over San Diego Bay on the flight deck of a historic aircraft carrier? I think not.

For tickets, head to Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $25 to $65, with proceeds going toward the three aforementioned nonprofit organizations. For more information about this event, please visit their official website.