Donation Ensures Free Zoo Entry For Active Duty Military Forever

Thanks to a generous donation, the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park in Escondido will be able to admit active duty military members for free indefinitely.

Philanthropists Jim and Dianne Bashor of La Jolla, donated an undisclosed amount of money to two military programs with the zoo.

The Patriot Fund allows active duty military to get into the zoo and Safari Park free when they show their military ID.

While entrance into the zoo and Safari Park have always been free to active duty military, representatives with the zoo said the donation ensures they will be able to financially provide this service in the future.

The Bashors also donated to the Global Wild Heroes Program. This allows free access into both parks for active military as well as veterans who have been wounded, and are part of the Naval Medical Center of San Diego.

These veterans also receive free animal therapy with some of the zoo animals and families can get free child care and dinner at the zoo for date nights.

The zoo named a bridge after the Bashors after the donation.

Military members might enjoy seeing the newest addition to the San Diego Zoo, a baby hippo named Tony. At the Safari Park, there is a new cheetah cub that weighs only four pounds.