Free Teen Driving Classes Coming to San Marcos

A well-known drag racer has turned tragedy into a new program, hoping to save lives.

Doug Herbert lost his two sons in a terrible crash in 2008, and it’s sparking a nationwide push to educate teens before they get behind the wheel.

Herbert created B.R.A.K.E.S, which stands for ‘Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe’ that provides free, hands-on driver training through its Teen Pro-Active Driving School.

These classes are for both teens and their parents, since technology and driving trends change every single day.

They’re scheduled all over the country, but November 16-17, 2019, they’ll be offered at Cal-State University San Marcos.

“We put the parents through the program as well. We give them a quick rundown of what their teen is going through. Things like skid control, to emergency braking and crash avoidance,” explained Vladan Trifunovic, Instructor with Doug Herbert’s Brakes Program.

There are some requirements in order to take part, and these classes fill up really fast, so you don’t want to wait.

All of that information can be found here: https://putonthebrakes.org/shop