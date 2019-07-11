7-Eleven Day Means Free Slurpees

What to Know Thursday, July 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Participating 7-Eleven stores

Free small Slurpee

You can't spell "brain freeze" without including the word "free," which is as handy a device as any for remembering that there's a day in July when a whole bunch of small Slurpees cross a whole bunch of 7-Eleven counters without any money crossing in the opposite direction.

That's right: Your day to snag a free small Slurpee is Thursday, July 11.

But the sevens and elevens go even deeper with this delightful day, for the promotion begins at 11 a.m. and lasts to 7 p.m.

Could you make a small Slurpee last for a full eight hours?

We jest. You'll drink it right away, slurping it, even, because that's what the name suggests.

And, no, Slurpees don't go hand-in-cup with brain freeze, for we've all learned how to slurp slowly, and with pleasure, by now. Haven't we?

Don't rush your wild cherry-flavored treat or cola-tastic cool-down. Enjoy.

What Panels to Look for at Comic Con 2019

Here are some of the biggest panels, screenings and celebrations happening for the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con. San Diego Comic-Con runs from Thursday July 18 to Sunday July 21. (Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019)

"ALL 7Rewards members who scan their app, card, or phone number with their FREE small Slurpee drink on 7-Eleven Day will receive another FREE any size Slurpee drink redeemable in the next 30 days," is the good word from the company, if you're looking for even more freebies.

One-dollar items, like pizza slices and Big Bite hot dogs, will also be part of the scene at participating stores.

Good to remember? This isn't the same 7-Eleven Slurpee-based holiday as Bring Your Own Cup Day, do note (an inventive occasion which has seen ambitiously minded Slurpee lovers arriving with kitchen pots and helmets and such).

Nope, this is all about a not-so-wee freebie, one that'll see you through some of the swelter that's on its hot-hot-hot way to Southern California.

7-Eleven Day is only on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 11 at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations