Mark your calendars for “Free Ride Day” on San Diego County transit systems.

Those commuters who have wanted to try using the bus or the trolley to get to and from work or class will have another incentive on Wednesday, October 2.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will hold the special day for the second year to educate residents on using public transportation.

Fixed-route bus and rail services will be free for everyone as part of California Clean Air Day.

In 2018, the first Free Ride Day resulted in a 17 percent increase in passenger trips according to Mona Rios, MTS Board Vice Chair and Councilmember for National City.

“Choosing transit is absolutely critical for this region as we all strive to meet our climate action goals. We need to do everything we can to get people to use alternative modes of transportation,” Rios said in a written news release.

The week of September 30 is also Rideshare Week,.

“NCTD is excited to provide public transportation at no cost so commuters can see for themselves how simple it can be to catch a bus or train to their destination while also reducing their carbon footprint,” said NCTD Board Chair and City of Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz.

Free Ride Day will be valid on all MTS and NCTD fixed-routes services including buses, the Trolley, SPRINTER and COASTER (Amtrak Rail 2 Rail, MTS Access and NCTD LIFT paratransit are not part of this promotion).

Passengers will not need a Compass Card or valid fare for either system. MTS and NCTD services will operate on a normal weekday schedule. Participants who plan to choose transit on Free Ride Day are encouraged to RSVP through the MTS Facebook page event, or online at the Free Ride Day webpage. When they do, they’ll receive reminders about Free Ride Day, tips for taking transit, and more.

First 'Free Ride Day' in San Diego (2018)

MTS and the NCTD are participating in San Diego County's first-ever Free Ride Day. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

For more information on Free Ride Day, go to www.sdmts.com or GoNCTD.com. To learn more about Ride Share Week, visit iCommuteSD.com.