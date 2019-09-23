There’s no better time to be a kid in San Diego than in October.

That's because the month brings "Kids Free San Diego," an annual promotion presented by the San Diego Tourism Authority that offers family-friendly freebies and discounts at more than 100 participating restaurants, attractions and hotels across America's Finest City.

The means you can take the family out all month long without breaking the bank. Here's a look at some of those deals.

San Diego Museums

More than 40 San Diego museums will offer free admission to kids 12 and under. Some participating museums include the Children’s Discovery Museum, the San Diego Air & Space Museum and Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park, and Birch Aquarium at Scripps. Visit this website to receive a coupon for free admission.

San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Children 11 and younger receive free admission with a paid adult at both San Diego Zoo and San Diego Safari Park throughout October. Each weekend kids can partake in special interactive activities and experiences that connect them with wildlife and nature.

Legoland

Children ages 2 to 12 will receive free admission with a paid adult ticket to the main park and Legoland Water Park or Sea Life aquarium! Click here for more information.

Free or Cheap Things to Do in San Diego

Belmont Park

Those 13 and younger can ride, play and eat for free at Belmont Park all month. Just download and print the free kids’ deals. The coupons are valid 7 days a week.

SeaWorld San Diego and Aquatica San Diego

Children ages 3 to 9 will receive free admission to SeaWorld San Diego with a paid adult single-day ticket through Oct. 31. The dolphin interaction at the amusement park, which allows you to pet and feed dolphins in the water, is also free with a paid adult ticket ($215) to the experience. Meanwhile, Aquatica San Diego is offering the Kids Free deal through Oct. 6 only.

San Diego Restaurants Where Kids Eat for Free

Select San Diego restaurants will allow kids to eat for free with a paying adult throughout October. This includes Buona Forchetta, PB AleHouse and Galaxy Taco. To see a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Hotels Offer Free Meals and Welcome Gifts

A number of local hotels are offering kids free meals plus a gift when they check-in with their parents this month. Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside, Courtyard Downtown, and the U.S. Grant Hotel are just some of the hotels offering the promos.

To see a full list of all the deals for kids this month visit the San Diego tourism website.

