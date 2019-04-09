Free Entry Ahead at the National Parks

CREATING A WEEK-LONG CELEBRATION... is always a tall task, starting with what exactly you do first. Do you promptly create an itinerary, all to make sure everything is covered? Do you send word far and wide that the event is happening? And do you look for something extra special, to kick it all off, the kind of happening that is especially well-received and anticipated? You could correctly state that the National Park Service has followed these time-honored routes while scheduling its popular National Park Week, which happens in the springtime each year. As always, the NPS has listed interesting happenings around the parks (that's the itinerary part), and the service is making sure that national park fans know about the big week. But as far as the extra special kick-off goes? Oh yes, NPS has that covered, too, for the...

FIRST DAY IS FREE: That's right, Saturday, April 20 is the beginning of National Park Week, and the one day of the celebration when all fee-charging national parks will waive their get-in-the-gate costs. So if you want to do Yosemite National Park or Death Valley National Park, and you'd like to skip the fee part, April 20 is the square to circle. April 20 also happens to be National Junior Ranger Day, but there are several theme days to consider during National Park Week, including Military & Veterans Recognition Day on Sunday, April 21 and Transportation Tuesday on April 23 (indeed, Earth Day is April 22).

FOR ALL THE INFO... on both the free entrance day, and all of the good things to do and see during National Park Week, click.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations