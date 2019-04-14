Free Community College in California Under Consideration

California lawmakers are currently considering a new law that could help thousands of community college students graduate without debt.

San Diego County has nine community colleges. All of them have some form of the California College Promise (CCP), which waived tuition fees for first-year, full-time students.

CCP was signed into law in 2017 by then California Gov. Jerry Brown.

That promise to students could now be expanded to waive fees for two academic years, if the state legislature passes Assembly Bill 2.

Stephanie Rivera attends Mira Costa College's Encinitas campus as a recipient of CCP. She plans on becoming a doctor.

"I grew up in Encinitas and being lower income, I didn't have any SAT prep or I couldn't stay after school because I had to help my mother with another job," said Rivera.

In 2018, Mira Costa College used its funding from CCP to cover tuition for about 500 low-income students.

"It definitely did level the playing field for me because I didn't have to worry about textbook costs. I didn't have to worry about food rationing. I didn't have to worry about holding a 9-to-5 job," explained Rivera.

Assembly Bill 2 also expands the pool of students who are eligible for free tuition. Previously, the fee waiver was only available to first-time students. Under the new bill, anyone who doesn't already have a degree would be eligible.

The proposed legislation will add $160 million into the state's community college districts to help fund the second year of free tuition, based on the number of students who would have been eligible to receive the subsidy during the 2017-2018 year.

Tuition and fees for full-time community college students is about $1,350 dollars a year.

"We know that's a barrier for students even looking at higher education," said Kristen Huyck, Director of Public and Governmental Relations at Mira Costa College. "They don't even want to start college because of the debt that they know that they could walk away with."

What colleges want students to walk away with instead is preparation for advanced education and training for the many middle-skilled jobs in fields such as automotive, accounting and child care, which are in constant need of qualified workers.

Assembly Bill 2 would have to pass the State Senate and State Assembly and be signed by the governor, before it can be enacted.