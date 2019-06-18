A registered sex offender who broke into an Oak Park home and raped a toddler was sentenced Monday to 85 years in state prison.

Francisco "Frankie" Diaz pleaded guilty in May to four counts of forcible lewd acts on a child for the incident that happened in August 2018.

Diaz, 47, broke into his neighbors home through a window in the 3-year-old's bedroom.

He raped the child before taking her to his home two doors away.

Sex Offender Charged for Kidnapping, Molesting Toddler

Registered sex offender Francisco Diaz was charged in court Wednesday for kidnapping and molesting a 3-year-old girl. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian is downtown with more. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018)

On Monday, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Polly H. Shamoon described the crime as "unconscionable," according to City News Service.

"I hope you realize very, very clearly, sir, that what you did is every family's nightmare," the judge told the defendant. "Everything that a parent is afraid of, you did to that child."

Even with custody credits, Diaz will not be eligible for parole until he is 105 years old.

Officials who track sex offenders in San Diego County told NBC 7 at the time of the incident that they knew Diaz was living on the Maple Street, the same street as a school and a park. Officials said Diaz was compliant under the law.

Diaz served four years in state prison for false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance beginning in 2007. He also had been convicted of misdemeanor charges of molestation involving juveniles.

When Diaz was released from custody, he was required to register on the Megan's Law website, which he did.

Address of Sex Offender Not Listed on Meghan's Law Website

The convicted sex offender is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl who lived two doors down from him. NBC 7's Bridget Naso takes a closer look. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018)

But when NBC 7 looked on the site's neighborhood map, Diaz did not show up at his Oak Park address.

Attorney Marc Carlos told NBC 7 that is not unusual.

“The more serious ones are listed by address but there are a large number of people who are registered sex offenders who don't necessarily have to do that by law,” Carlos said.

There are three categories or levels of reporting for sex offenders on the Megan’s Law website by full address, zip code and no post at all.

Based on Diaz’s criminal record he was required to give only his zip code.

The San Diego County SAFE Task Force tracks offenders. They told NBC 7 they were aware of Diaz, that he lived across the street from Oak Park Elementary School and that he was compliant prior to his arrest.