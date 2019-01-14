Fourth Winter Storm Headed to San Diego

Sunday was the calm before the literal storm. A fourth winter storm of the New Year is expected to hit San Diego on Monday.

Monday will start off dry but things are expected to change around noon, NBC 7’s meteorologist Llarisa Abreu said.

“A storm system packing plenty of moisture is set to swing into southern California and dump heavy rounds of rain over the county,” she said.

The coastal, inland and mountain areas are expected to see one to 1½ inch of rain through Tuesday, according to National Weather Service. Snow may be possible in the mountain at elevations above 6,000 feet, the NWS said.

“Rainfall amounts of 0.5 to one inch could fall at an hourly rate with the heaviest rates occurring near the coast,” Abreu said. The snow level could fall to 5,500 feet by Monday evening and overnight Tuesday, she said.

The NWS has issued a flash flood warning for Monday afternoon through Monday evening. There is a potential for mudslides and debris flows from recent wildfires, the NWS said.

Another storm is expected to move late Wednesday into Thursday, producing light scattered showers.